Online Originals: Duck-Rabbit Brewery launches new brew

Duck-Rabbit Brewery in Farmville had a release party for their new beer. It’s called The Duck-Rabbit Marzen.

It’s a seasonal Octoberfest-style beer. It’s released in late August and is only available during the fall season.

It’s a relatively light-bodied beer, according to founder and president of Duck-Rabbit, Paul Philappon.

“It tastes delicious!,” said Philappon. Malty, almost bready, very kind of soft, grainy character. Really delicious. There’s hops in it but it’s not a very hoppy beer. Really nice for sitting in a German beer hall.”

An assortment of Duck-Rabbit beers was available for purchase and Y’all Eat Yet? the food truck was on-site to serve up some grub including shrimp and grits, BBQ loaded fries and more.

Free brewery tours were available by the staff members upon request.

The Duck-Rabbit Brewery specializes in “beautiful, delicious, full-flavored dark beers.”