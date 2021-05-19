Online Originals: Duke Energy details hurricane preparations for power grid

GRIFTON, N.C. (WNCT) — People across Eastern North Carolina are preparing for the hurricane season and the major floods that usually come with them. Duke Energy is also taking part in those preparations, making sure people will have power this summer

Crews from Duke Energy are strengthening power grids before any severe hurricanes hit this part of the state. In Grifton, crews installed a flood wall to keep waters from powering down the substation.

Those improvements were made after two historic floods hit the area from Hurricane Matthew and Hurricane Florence. The goal for these improvements is to prevent outages or to restore power as quickly as possible in case of an outage.

Jeff Brooks from Duke Energy said keeping energy stations active is part of everyone’s safety needs.

“When a substation goes out, it affects the entire community,” Brooks said. “That means businesses, that means schools, that means emergency services. All of which are essential for a hurricane response.”

Brooks also said they are making improvements to their communication response, telling customers to download any apps or subscribe to text messages for updates.

