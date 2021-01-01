Online Originals: Eat these foods on New Year’s Day for good luck

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – People aren’t taking chances on starting off 2021 the right way. There’s one tradition many people are making sure they don’t miss out on for New Year’s.

Restaurants like Poppy’s Smokehouse added new menu items for New Year’s Day. That’s because it’s a tradition — especially in the South — to start off the year with black-eyed peas, cornbread. greens and pork.

Hopefully you know we’re going to eat our black-eyed peas and be prosperous and be lucky. Jeremy Spengeman, Basil’s Restaurant and Pizzeria

The famous saying in the South is “peas for pennies, greens for dollars, and cornbread for gold.” Many people in North Carolina also eat pork, and that could be for progress. Pigs root around with their snouts moving in a forward motion.

Basil’s Restaurant and Pizzeria is serving up the most famous new year’s side dish, black-eyed peas, just for Friday.

I had to go to about five grocery stores to get some black-eyed peas because, obviously, they’re in demand this time of the year. Jeremy Spengeman, Basil’s Restaurant and Pizzeria

And for extra luck, Basil’s is giving some of the day’s proceeds to Joy Soup Kitchen.

“That way, people can get their prosperity and luck and also give that prosperity and luck to some of those people who are most forgotten during these times and rely on one of the most basic things we should get, which is food,” Spengeman said.

Poppy’s is permanently adding black-eyed peas to the menu. Philip Bryant opened Poppy’s Smokehouse in December, during the pandemic. He said COVID wasn’t going to stop him from doing business.

“People need community. People need places that have good food. People need jobs,” Bryant said.

