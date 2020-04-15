Online Originals: ECU Athletics fan engagement continues during COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) It’s been about a month without sports due to the coronavirus. During this time, East Carolina University is doing it’s best to keep fans engaged.

Just like many other people around the world, the jobs of ECU Athletic’s Marketing & Fan Engagement employees look at bit different. They have become more of a focal point between players, fans and recruits to the university.

In terms of interaction, ECU Athletics marketing team’s main priority is still their fans. However, with COVID-19, the way that is portrayed looks a bit different.

“I think this has given us a great opportunity to be creative in how we tell our stories,” said Eric Ward, Director of ECU Athletics Marketing & Fan Engagement.

The university is taking advantage of the time they have by utilizing their social media outlets to reach fans across the country.

“We have really pivoted and been able to tell stories in a unique sense here and I think our focus has been on that we are all in this together,” added Ward.

Virtual creativity is at an all-time high for ECU. The baseball team recently topped fan-engagement charts with its very own virtual baseball series and Athletic Director Jon Gilbert hosts a YouTube segment called ‘Social Distancing with Jon Gilbert‘.

“That was the highest engaged piece of content for anything in baseball over the last year,” said Ward.

This helps with recruiting as well. Coaches are unable to bring prospects to campus, nor are they allowed to go visit them due to health precautions; therefore, creation of virtual content, such as those of the baseball facilities, acts as a temporary recruiting tool to reel in future Pirates.

“It has been harder in some ways and easier in others,” said Ward. “I know we have gotten very positive responses and certainly in creativity. Recruits have been responding well to that I believe.”

Other ways Pirate Nation is coming together it through various live segments on social media and options for kids to interact online as well.

Parents are invited to visit the ECU Athletics’ website page to download kid-friendly coloring sheets and interactive ECU-themed activities.

We understand this is a challenging time without sports, but Pirate Nation is still very much intact. For now, continue to social distance & Go Pirates!