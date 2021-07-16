Online Originals: Expert pushes for more cops, suggests refocusing criminal justice system on preventative over punitive measures

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As more people call to defund the police, Jon Guze from the John Locke Foundation proposes more officers could be the solution to less crime.

He calls the proposal “intensive community policing,” saying the criminal justice system needs to re-focus its efforts on prevention rather than punishment. The idea is that more cops mean less crime and references cities that have used the community policing model.

Jon Guze published the report via the John Lock Foundation, a conservative think tank based out of North Carolina.

Via Keeping the Peace Through Intensive Community Policing, Guze 2021

Guze says while the number of people incarcerated has increased, the number of officers has decreased. He pushes to hire more officers and pay them more. But, he says more police officers doesn’t mean more punishment.

Instead of being focused on punishing wrong-doers, the police officers should be focused on keeping the peace. That means just being there, working with the people of the community, getting to know the people of the community. Jon Guze, Senior Legal Studies Fellow, John Locke Foundation

Guze said hiring social workers to de-escalate certain situations is complimentary to his idea, but they can’t replace the work of police officers. Learn more about his findings below.

Guze also explains how his findings differ from the “Law and Order” rhetoric that became popular during former President Richard Nixon’s 1968 campaign run.

