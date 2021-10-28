Online Originals: Extreme Fear Scaregrounds in Kinston will provide good scare, plus more haunted attractions in ENC

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Halloween is almost here and there is so much to do here in Eastern North Carolina to celebrate the holiday weekend.

One of the best ways to celebrate Halloween? Getting spooked, of course! And what better way to get your scare on than at some of the local haunted attractions!

A new haunted attraction is making its mark in Kinston. Co-owner Maurice Nix said they’ve been working on this attraction for years and are so excited to finally put it on for the public. COVID-19 put a halt to things last year, but Nix said it was almost a blessing in disguise.

“We were able to do more and add more to the show with the dime we had due to COVID,” Nix said.

Extreme Fear Scaregrounds at Lenoir County Fairgrounds, October 29th, 8 pm – midnight; October 30th noon – 4 pm and 8pm – midnight; October 31st 8 pm – 11 pm. at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $25 per person, and it gets you into both attractions. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at Extreme Fear Scaregrounds Haunted Attraction

The event will have two featured attractions, the Nixon Asylum and the Mayhem 3D. The Extreme Fear Scaregrounds features both indoor and outdoor attractions.

A kid-friendly Trick or Treating on Halloween Oct. 30 from noon – 4 pm. They will turn the lights on and the scares off and hand out a variety of goodies to the kiddos. A fun, safe, and dry event indoors!

Nix said their attraction is rated PG-13 and they tell parents to use their own discretion when bringing their children. “You know your kids better than we do,” he says.

Local haunted attractions:

New Bern Ghostwalk “Skeletons in our Closets”, October 28th -30th, 6pm – 930pm. @Downtown New Bern. Local costumed actors will portray some of the most spirited characters and stories from New Bern’s past. Tickets are good for all three nights. Walk at your own pace, watch for engaging spirits hanging out at the Attmore-Oliver House, have your photo taken at the Tap Snap booth, stop for a sweet treat at the fabled VeriGood Bakery, and don’t miss the Thrilling Experience at the Academy Green that has become a tradition. You can also expect meal opportunities at some of the area historic churches. Tickets for the New Bern Historical Society’s Ghostwalk are available at www.GhostwalkNewBern.com, by calling 252-638-8558, or at 511 Broad Street, the Historical Society office. Advance adult tickets are $18 with a special $14 price for active-duty military, students and Historical Society members. Children 12 and under are $5, children under 3 are free. Day of the event, adult tickets are $23, so a bargain is to be had by buying your tickets in advance.

“Skeletons in our Closets”, October 28th -30th, 6pm – 930pm. @Downtown New Bern.

Kinston Haunted Train Ride , October 28th – 31st, 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm. Designed for ages 13+, younger must be accompanied by an adult with approval from a parental guardian. Be warned that lighting effects and jump scares may be in use. They DO NOT advise riding if you have a heart condition, are prone to seizures, or any other related health concerns. Food trucks and fall outdoor activities will be available while waiting for tickets. Rides will be limited, we advise pre-purchase or arriving early. Tickets will be available for pre-purchase online for $6 per person, at the following link:

https://registration.kinstonnc.gov/CourseActivities.aspx… Input “Train” in the search box under Youth Programs.They will also be available the night of but, cash or check only.

, October 28th – 31st, 6:30 pm – 10:30 pm. Designed for ages 13+, younger must be accompanied by an adult with approval from a parental guardian. Haunted Tales at the Farm Museum , October 29th, 6pm. @at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road. Local historian Roger Kammerer will share “Haunted Tales from Eastern North Carolina”. This free event is suitable for adults and children. We will be outdoors around the fire so bring a chair, blanket, and snack. Plan to share your own ghost stories as well.For more information, call 252-757-0107.

, October 29th, 6pm. @at the Eastern Carolina Village and Farm Museum, 4570 County Home Road. Creepy-Crawly Fall Fest at River Park North , Thursday October 28 6:00pm – 8pm. @1000 Mumford Rd, Greenville, NC. All Ages with Adult. Roast marshmallows, bring a carved pumpkin to display during the program, trick or treat with our staff, meet and greet a snake, and join in on a number of creepy-crawly themed activities. Children are encouraged to come in costume. Fee is per child. Fee: $3; Discounted Greenville Resident Fee: $2. For additional information please call (252) 329-4560 or email awimsatt@greenvillenc.gov

, Thursday October 28 6:00pm – 8pm. @1000 Mumford Rd, Greenville, NC. Winterville Wicked Wasteland Home Haunt , October 28th – 31st. 6pm to 9pm. @357 Laurie Ellis Rd, Winterville, NC. Open by appointment only October 25 – 31. appointments available here – https://www.signupgenius.com/…/10c0d48afad29a0f8c07…Halloween Night – Walk ins only. No appointments. Appointment slot up to 20 people per slot. Donations appreciated.

, October 28th – 31st. 6pm to 9pm. @357 Laurie Ellis Rd, Winterville, NC.