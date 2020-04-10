Online Originals: Feel Good Friday, April 10

(WNCT)- We’ve got some great news from across the country to kick off your holiday weekend!

But, before you go any further, take a second and retrain your mind. Let it be known that ‘there is always something positive you can take from each day.’

–

We start our Friday off here in the East. Arendell Parrott Academy had a special surprise last week for it’s senior students and teachers.

Employees went to each senior’s home across the county. They placed signs on their yards bearing the words ‘Parrott Academy Loves Our Seniors’. Six hours and 800 miles later, the surprise was a success!

“We wanted to do everything in our grasp to show our love and support for them,” said Robert Kravitz, Head of the Upper School. “The parents and students are very thankful for that.”

–

That academy is not the only school supporting its kids. Teachers from Saints Peter and Paul School in Cary, Illinois found a way to bring smiles to their students’ faces, all while practicing social distancing.

They decorated their cars and traveled around town in a makeshift parade to show how much they care for their students.

“Our mission is that we are educators. That doesn’t go away even though it looks different now,” said Lindsay Pederson, teacher at Saints Peter and Paul.

–

Grab the tissues because you might need it for this story. A 6-year-old Tennessee boy with cyctic fibrosis tested positive for COVID-19. After being taken to the hospital and following CDC guidelines, Joseph Bostain’s mother posted a video on her Facebook page that went viral.

In the clip, the boy spread some hope and positivity, while announcing he is now a coronavirus survivor!

–

Back here in the East, Greenville first responders paid tribute to medical workers bright and early on Thursday morning, thanking them during this difficult time. 9OYS’s Madeline Ashley reported the details live on our Morning Edition newscast.

She explained that Greenville Police, Fire-Rescue, and Vidant Company personnel lined up in front of the hospital waiting for the shift change.

Medical workers were greeted with salutes from first responder heroes. People cheered loud and shouted ‘thank you’ as they both showed support for each other.

–

One of those Vidant employees is taking her job a step further to help the community.

9OYS’s Katie Augustine spoke with Courtney Beaman who is making the hours of wearing face masks a little bit easier for health care workers.

After hours of hard work while wearing protective face masks, Beaman and her coworkers were feeling the pain.

“My ears were killing me. It felt like they were getting raw,” explained Beaman.

So, she decided to sew buttons on headbands to provide a little bit of relief.

Beaman and her mother have since made hundreds of headbands free of charge for health care workers across the country. Her creativity is a small gesture as they help curb the further spread of COVID-19.

–

And to wrap up this week’s ‘Feel Good Friday’ let’s take a trip over to Columbia, Missouri, where a local senior center got a very special surprise.

Puppies from Unchained Melodies Dog Rescue were brought over to be admired through the windows to help brighten spirits!

–

As COVID-19 continues, it’s important to embrace the change! We want to hear from you! Send us your ‘Feel Good Friday’ stories via email to kodonnell@wnct.com or tag us on social media.

The only way we can get through this is together.