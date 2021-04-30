Online Originals: GPD Officer makes impact on local family with kind gesture

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On Wednesday, 9OYS received an email from a local father telling us about a kind gesture that he experienced. Travian Williams took his boys, 4-year-old Jayden and 8-year-old Kamran to Evans Park in Greenville for some extra baseball practice.

There, Williams noticed a Greenville Police Officer sitting in his vehicle watching Williams and his boys train. After a while, the officer drove off. But what happened next, Williams says he never expected.

“I pretty much thought he was going to a call or something. I had not idea he was going to come back like he did with Gatorade, the gummies, and the stickers.” Travian Williams, local father

When Sargent Williams returned…he brought goodies for the boys and their dad. Sargent Howard told Williams he was proud of him to see him out there with his kids, and it inspired him to do something.

“I was out there doing my paperwork, being visible and as I was doing my work I observe a vehicle pull up and two energetic young boys got out with their baseball equipment, you know bats and gloves. And then I saw their Pop get out and he had a bucket full of balls and a batting tee. They came to the field and they had so much energy coming from them. They were engaged and it motivated me to do something to support what I was seeing” Sargent Gary Howard, Greenville Police Department

Sargent Howard says seeing what was taking place, gave him the same jolt of energy as if someone was running a stop sign right in front of him. He says he just had to do something. Williams says, right now in our society, there isn’t a lot of trust for police officers. So he said it’s important his kids were able to see that there is still good people out there spreading love and kindness.