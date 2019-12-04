Online Originals: Greenville rent cost continues to rise

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) –

Greenville’s renters cost is continuing to go up.

In the last month alone, apartmentlist.com reported a .3% increase in rent. The report also found that last year at this time, Greenville’s rent was 2.8% lower.

So what’s causing the spike?

Russell Management Property Manager Karringtyn Russell believes it has to do with everything Greenville is starting to offer.

“So I personally think it’s due to the addition of numerous restaurants, the retail locations, the expansion of East Carolina, Vidant, it’s giving us a platform to be able to input these rent increases because the desire to live here is increasing.” – Karringtyn Russell, Russell Management Property Manager



Apartment list’s report also found the median cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Greenville is currently a little over seven hundred dollars.

That same report also found a two bedroom apartment to be around nine hundred dollars.

So what can renters do if they love the area, but aren’t willing to pay these prices?

“My main advice to people is see if you can buy,” says real estate agent Katie Holloman Sneed.

“There’s always going to be renters who are here for short term, and need the freedom and flexibility. If you’re going to stay here, I just highly encourage purchasing because interest rates are so low. Instead of paying $1,000 in rent, your mortgage could be around six or seven hundred.”

Along with Sneed, Russell encourages people to keep their options open. She also suggests looking on the outskirts of Greenville for cheaper options.