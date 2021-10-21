Online Originals: Growing number of residents pushback against crypto mining farm

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — Pitt County Commissioners are reviewing a proposal for a cryptocurrency mining farm in Belvoir. On Monday, Commissioners tabled the discussion until November 1. But until then, the community continues to push back.

Residents are concerned about the noise the proposed crypto mining farm could cause. Now, one community group says they feel left out of the conversation entirely.

The Association of Mexicans in North Carolina attended Monday’s meeting, backing the local residents’ concerns about the noise. One census data map shows the majority of people who live in the area are Latino, some practically living across the street from the proposed site.

AMEXCAN says the community needs to know more about what’s going on in their backyard, especially since a majority of people in the area aren’t familiar with cryptocurrency.

“It plays into the age-old story and the problems that we’re dealing with today, of a minority community, something happening in a minority community from the outside, and it going over their heads, and being taken advantage of without their control,” says Alex Urban, a spokesperson for AMEXCAN.



(Photos from Pitt County Agenda Information Packet)

Compute North is the company proposing the site. The CEO has addressed the noise concerns, saying they’ve heard the feedback “loud and clear” from Monday’s meeting.

You can view the presentation Compute North made before the Pitt County Commissioners here.

