Online Originals: Habitat for Humanity continuing critical construction during pandemic

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – As leaders continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic that is impacting our world, the organization is moving forward, carefully.

Habitat for Humanity of Craven County says it is taking steps to continue serving the community as best it can while protecting the safety and health of volunteers and staff.

At this time, the organization is still accepting volunteers for construction and critical repairs.

To work on a site, visit Volunteer Hub or contact Michelle Hopper at mhooper@cravencountyhabitat.org.

Leaders say it is important to sign in and out to ensure there is only a 10 person maximum per site.

To find a hub near you, click here.