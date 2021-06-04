Online Originals: Honoring the 4 teen victims of deadly Greenville Hwy. 264 Bypass crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four local teens lost their lives too soon in a fatal car crash.

Abby Foster, 18, Madison Wilson, 18, J.T. Winstead, 17, and Devin Wilson, 15, died Thursday after a box truck collided with the vehicle they were in on Hwy. 264 Bypass in Greenville.

Madison, Devin and their brother Dakota were all in the car along with Madison’s boyfriend J.T., and friend Abby. Dakota was the only survivor of the crash. He had to call 911 and inform all of the students’ parents of the crash.

Those who knew the students say they were full of life. You could feel the love and joy radiating off of them. Family and friends say they will be truly missed.

The driver of the box truck, Alberto Pedraza III, has been charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle. Troopers with the NC State Highway Patrol said he was driving too fast during rainy conditions when he ran off the road, crossed through the median cable and struck the other vehicle.