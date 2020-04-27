Online Originals: Housing amongst COVID-19

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Most people are losing their jobs due to COVID-19.

Causing them to struggle to make rent and mortgage payments.

However, real estate agents say that the market right now is actually a good time for sellers.

Local housing prices are not going down, but experts say they could in the next couple of months if the pandemic continues.

Many landlords are finding ways to help their tenants who are struggling to make payments in creative ways.

Matthew Walker, owner of Walker Properties is having tenants perform maintenance and yard work for pay in order to give them some extra cash to put toward bills.

Other rental complexes are not being so lenient, causing students to find alternate ways to cope.

Morgan Hester, graduating East Carolina University student says that she has been trying to sublease her apartment at The Province for months now.

Since she is no longer living in the area due to the pandemic and school closures, she says she feels like leasing offices and apartment complexes who claim to be student housing should be more willing to work with their renters during such a difficult time.

You can get more information on housing and help with rent by reaching out to your local real estate agents and landlords.