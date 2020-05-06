Online Originals: How to celebrate Mother’s Day while social distancing

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to adapt to the new “norms” when it comes to everyday tasks. Cancelations and shut downs have occurred to help curb the further spread of COVID-19. With Mother’s Day right around the corner, the pandemic has left many people asking- What do we do next?

The good thing about Mother’s Day is that it can not be canceled. Moms will still be celebrated across the world. The only difference may be how this year.

For some people, spending Mother’s Day together in quarantine is nothing out of the ordinary. Many mothers look forward to a relaxing day spent in bed or together at home with family.

For others, social distancing will force them to remain further away from family members than what was originally anticipated. Their time together will be spent virtually, on the phone, rather than in person.

Regardless of your situation, here are a few ways you can celebrate your mom:

Make/send a homemade card

One of the best ways to put a smile mom’s face is through homemade gifts. No matter what the age, a personalized gift will hold a special place in her heart.

Get the kids involved by working on crafts and making cards. Try putting together hand-print flowers or consider decorating pots for mom. A full list of kid-friendly ideas can be found here.

Zoom, Facetime, talk on the phone together

Virtual communication has soared during the coronavirus pandemic. Take the time to call your mom and express your love for her. The best part about this- you can both stay in your pajamas and remain in the comfort of your own home.

Say hello from a distance

Social distancing has altered many plans, but it will not stop the world from spreading love. Visit mom on Sunday with signs and a family car parade.

Another option is to set up chairs six-feet apart and enjoy each other’s company. This is a fun way to say ‘hello’ from a distance and show mom how much you care.

Relax at home

Sometimes the best gift to give is a relaxing day at home. Let mom sleep in and enjoy some time to herself on her special day.

“I might give a hint to dad that maybe mom’s would be okay with an hour alone sometime on Mother’s Day. So, dads—take the kids on a walk in the neighborhood and let mom have the house to herself for an hour,” said Kylene Dibble, Director of Parents for Pitt County Public Schools & Mother of two.

Enjoy the outdoors together

Spend some time outdoors, soaking in the sunshine. There are numerous ways you can spend quality time with your mom that follow social distancing guidelines. Some ideas include taking a walk together, going on a bike ride, hiking, or enjoy a picnic.

“My favorite thing to do for Mother’s Day is to have a picnic. I might do that in the back yard instead of do that where we usually do. But you know, especially with parks opening up this weekend I think it’ll be possible to you know take a walk together as a family or just do something really nice together as a family outdoors or in your home.” added Dibble.

Enjoy your time with mom reminiscing on your childhood.

Share a meal/Get creative in the kitchen

Remember the many times mom would wake up early to make you breakfast before school? Or the time dinner was ready the moment you walked through the door? Show mom how much you care by returning the favor. Whether it is breakfast in bed or a nice home cooked meal, the effort will go a long way.

If you want to get really creative, throw in some role play too! Make mom believe she is at a nice five-star restaurant being waited on by her family.

If your mom is too far away to share this in-person, choose a recipe and cook together over FaceTime.

Send a meal

If you are unable to be with your mom on Mother’s Day, consider surprising her with take-out Contact her favorite restaurant, odds are they are offering some sort of curb side pick-up or delivery for meals.

Create a photo montage of your favorite memories together

A picture is worth a million words. Brighten your mom’s day by compiling photos of your favorite times spent together. Search for one that will bring her the most joy on her special day.

9OYS News Anchor Angie Quezada and mother, Jacqueline.

9OYS Digital Content Manager Dalisa Robles and mother, Lisandra.

Have a movie night

Sure, you can watch a move any night. But what if going to the theatre was a Mother’s Day tradition? Bring the in-theatre experience right to mom’s living room! Get comfortable in your own home with popcorn and pillows! Let mom decide what to watch as you both enjoy your favorite movie-theater snacks.

“I think moms will do what moms do best, we make the best out of every situation, that’s kind of a mom’s specialty,” said Dibble. “Whether things are closed or not closed I think we’ll spend really quality time with our family.”

Virtually tour a museum

If you typically would spend the day with mom touring a museum, try switching it up and going virtual. Enjoy a unique at-home tour experience of some special places across the country. A list of virtual museum tours can be found here.

No matter what you do or how you spend it, the 9 On Your Side staff wishes all moms a happy, healthy Mother’s Day!