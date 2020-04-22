Online Originals: Impact of Assistant Coaches during a pandemic; How pole vaulters stay in shape

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- It has been more than a month since COVID-19 froze the sports world. The world-wide virus is not stopping the roles of coaches and athletes during this time from working towards success.

Coaches and athletes around the world are faced with a new task at hand- innovation with regards to their jobs.

Athletes are being forced to step out of their comfort zones and find new ways to stay in shape. That includes everything from at-home workouts to make-shift backyard gyms.

Coaches are working hard to keep their teams engaged, while staying busy with ‘virtual recruiting’ and hopeful planning.

Brie Berkowitz, East Carolina University Assistant Track and Field Coach, spoke about how her role as an assistant coach has changed. She is focused on her pole vaulters, trying to be as encouraging and creative as possible during COVID-19 spent away from her athletes.

