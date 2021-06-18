Online Originals: Juneteenth events going on in Eastern North Carolina this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Ahead of Juneteenth on Saturday, there are lots of events scheduled across Eastern North Carolina to commemorate the event.

Gov. Roy Cooper just declared Saturday as Juneteenth day in North Carolina. Many cities like Greenville, Washington and Kinston are commemorating the holiday with special events this weekend.

Juneteenth observes June 19th, 1865, when Union soldiers brought news of freedom to enslaved black people in Galveston, Texas. This happened two months after the confederacy surrendered and two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves.

President Joe Biden signed a new legislation Thursday stating Juneteenth is now a federal holiday.

Across Easten North Carolina many cities are celebrating the event. Saturday in Washington, they will unveil a historical marker for Hull Anderson starting at 10:15 am. The Kinston-Lenoir County Public Library will host a celebration at the African American music trail park at 10 am.

Lastly, the Greenville Grooves Musical Festival and Juneteenth celebration kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m.

“Live music, we have a DJ who’s our opening act and then it’s also featuring headliner Carroll Dashiell, who is back again. There are multiple food trucks as well as a multicultural marketplace and a beer garden,” said Events and Branding Director for Uptown Greenville Courtnee McGrath.