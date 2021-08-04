Online Originals: Kinston mayor highlights how funds from DC would help cities across ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Roads, internet and bridges – those are all areas that could benefit from the infrastructure bill being debated in Congress this week, according to Kinston City Mayor Don Hardy.

The $1 trillion bill would pour money into traditional infrastructure projects like repairing roads and bridges.

It would also include broadband expansion. Hardy said his city would benefit from both of these. Currently, he’s working with Kinston’s parks and recreation department to create internet hot spots across the city. More funding means more hotspots. It could help create a long-term solution to flooding.

We have a flood, we take care of it the best we can, life goes on. Boom, hurricane season’s back, we have that repetitive cycle again. Kinston Mayor Don Hardy

Critics of the bill, like North Carolina Rep. and Republican U.S. Senate candidate Tedd Budd, have said part of the bill could be devastating for the state’s banking industry. That’s because part of the bill’s funds would include a $30 billion dollar tax on cryptocurrencies.

WNCT's sister station in DC provides an update from the Capitol in this video below.

