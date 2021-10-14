Online Originals: Lenoir County students run through simulations to learn about fire safety

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — If you’re going to teach children about fire safety, you might as well make it memorable, and that’s exactly what one Lenoir County Fire Department did Thursday.

Controlled chaos, that’s the scene that greeted the elementary children who participated in the event. There were 10 fire safety stations — like an inflatable house that simulated a kitchen fire and “Stop, Drop and Roll” drills featuring the fire department’s own Dalmatian.

Capt. William Barrs with the Lenoir County Fire Department said this is the first year they’ve had the chance to put it together since the pandemic and hopes the event can give kids a chance to be themselves while learning about life saving skills.

“It gives a little bit of normalcy to the kids, gets them out of the class, gets them excited, and gets then into a fun, safe learning environment,” Barrs said.

The teachers also enjoyed the outing, giving the firefighters and emergency responders full control over the demonstrations.

