Online Originals: Local athletic commitments, recruiting during COVID-19

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Athletes understand that high school is a very critical time if you have the desire to play your sport(s) at the collegiate level.

Just shy of two months has past since the coronavirus began in North Carolina. Two months that high school athletes will never get back.

Yes, it has been brought to the attention of people around the world that seniors will miss graduation, prom and many valuable memories of your last year in high school. But, many people don’t think of the athletes that had one more shot at playing their sport in college, all depended on their Spring season– a season that no longer exists.

Two seniors at Arendell Parrott Academy in Kinston, N.C. recently received the opportunity to extend their playing careers in college. Both Jonah Beaman and Trey McLawhorn spoke with 9OYS explaning what their recruiting process was like and why they chose each of their schools.

