Online Originals: COVID-19 snips local hair salons

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- As COVID-19 continues to spread, it changes people’s day-to-day routines. That includes trips to the salons.

“I think everyone is trying to maintain smiles throughout the whole salon. Everyone, clients included, are all just anxious,” said Monica Von Gooding, Salon 300 West stylist. “Nobody knows what is going to happen.”

At Salon 300 West, sharing smiles is one task stylists are trying to continue before they shut their doors indefinitely.

“I am slammed with clients today and am trying to fit in as many people as I can. I plan on packing up all of my supplies that I have and all of my color and am going to take it home,” said Von Gooding. “I am waiting to see how the next two weeks play out.”

Stylists like Monica Von Gooding work to provide for their families. But, uncertainty over the coronavirus is adding an immense amount of pressure.

“I am a single mom. I support my children by myself. I have two kids and I have to be able to provide food and basic needs for them. So, even if I could make a little money here or there, I am going to try to.”

She says one option is opening her home to clients.

“Depending on how long this lasts, I have a garage that I would be willing to set up as a makeshift salon… I think maybe wear masks, wear gloves depending on where we are in quarantine,” Von Gooding said hopefully. “I think that when you maintain yourself it gives you that little sense of normalcy.”

Wednesday is the last day for cuts and colors at Salon 300 West.

“All of our clients are trying to get in. Most of them are understanding having just found out on Monday and only have three days to get everyone in as quickly as possible,” explained Von Gooding. “They have been really understanding.”

And ‘when?’ is a question we have as well. When will COVID-19 let up? Stylists, like everyone else in the east are taking it one day at a time.