Online Originals: Local leaders declare June Small Cities Month, will bring more funding to small communities

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Mayor Don Hardy of Kinston has declared that June is “Small Cities Month” to encourage the continued growth of small cities, towns and villages across the United States.

Hardy is on the board of the National League of Cities as well as serving as Vice-Chair for the Small Cities Council. He said Monday he hopes this proclamation will push for state and federal governments to invest and support small cities.

Hardy said he wants to highlight small cities because they are the backbone of any particular state. With over 19,000 small cities across the United States, he said they are a vital part of our country.

Mayor P.J. Connelly of Greenville shares the same sentiment.

“Here in Eastern North Carolina we have a lot of small communities that are in desperate need of some assistance, and it’s vital for long-term for us to have communities that are being invested in,” Connelly said.

Connelly cites the $25 million building grant awarded to Greenville in 2019 as a large part of the economic growth they are seeing in the area. He also said they expect to see significant growth in Greenville over the next decade.

“We want to continue to see progress in our cities through direct funding, infrastructure plans, and bills to make sure we are thriving,” Hardy said.

Both of these local leaders hope this proclamation and the partnership with the National League of Cities will warrant more attention from federal leaders to invest for funding and economic support into our small cities.