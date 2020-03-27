Online Originals: Maintain your health from the comfort of your own home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/CBS News)- Maintaining your health can be challenging during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has been about two weeks since gyms and wellness centers closed their doors to stop the spread of virus. But, that does not mean it’s time to sink into the couch and binge watch another Netflix series. At least not all of the time.

It’s time to get active! With today’s media usage, there are no excuses.

Instructors across the country are moving their workouts right into the comfort of your own home– live stream style! This movement is bringing families and friends together.

Here in the East, Vidant Wellness Center is available online, offering helpful at-home activities.

“We are doing live videos with some of our exercise instructors. That includes yoga, pilates, and tai chi to give a stress reliever with everything going on right now,” said Thomas Grimes, Marketing Specialist and Vidant Health. “We are just trying to keep people as active as possible and mentally fit as well.”

There is no need to worry if you do not have equipment in your home. There are many alternatives you can use in place, such as soup cans, pots and pans, even water bottles.

As COVID-19 continues, the grind never stops. There is always a positive alternative to being in the comfort of your own home to maintain your health.

Some other fitness studios have created solutions similar to Vidant’s to help you work up a sweat and get moving.

Blink Fitness

Blink Fitness is hosting Facebook Live sessions weekdays at 8 a.m. ET. The fitness chain will host virtual workouts, give tips to stay motivated and answer fitness questions from the comments.

Orangetheory

Orangetheory is sharing a new 30-minute workout video each day, featuring some of its most popular coaches from around the world. According to the fitness center, the workouts don’t require any special equipment, but may feature everyday household items.

Peloton

For the next 90 days, Peloton is offering its app to new users for free. Even if you don’t have the bike, the app has yoga, meditation, strength, stretching, bodyweight cardio and strength training exercises. According to the company, all you need is a mat to get started.

305 Fitness

305 Fitness is offering cardio dance live streams twice a day on YouTube. The sessions are held at 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. ET, and are hosted by the founder of the studio, Sadie Kurzban.

Gold’s Gym

Gold’s Gym is offering a variety of digital workouts for free through the end of May. Its app offers over 600 audio and video workouts.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness is live streaming “Work-Ins” at 7 p.m. ET every day on Facebook. The company said its trainers, and occasionally surprise celebrity guests, will lead the 20-minute workouts, which are free for everyone.

Crunch Fitness

Crunch Fitness’ online workout class portal, Crunch Live, is now free for 45 days, even for non-members. The app has over 100 workouts, including dance, yoga, pilates, barre, kickboxing and more.

Retro Fitness

Retro Fitness announced that it is now offering free daily live stream classes on its Facebook page that are available weekdays at 6 p.m. ET and taught by the company’s expert trainers. The theme of the first workout was “Body Blast.”

Life Time

Life Time announced their “Classes on Demand,” a way for members and non-members across the country to stream cardio, strength and yoga classes for free. New classes are added every day and include kickboxing, barre, guided meditations and more.

YMCA

The YMCA launched on-demand exercise and youth programs called YMCA 360, including barre, boot camp, yoga and more “to support the health and well-being of everyone staying home.” All of the exercise courses are free for a limited time, regardless of Y membership.

Barry’s Bootcamp

Barry’s Bootcamp is hosting 20-minute bodyweight workouts live on Instagram for free.

CorePower Yoga

CorePower Yoga is offering free access to a limited collection of online yoga and meditation classes while studios are closed.