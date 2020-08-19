Online Originals: Miss N.C. Elementary gears up for Nationals

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) One of Eastern North Carolina’s very own will be competing on a national pageant stage next month. But, this contestant is younger than many of the other beauty queens you see on television– with a different goal in mind.

9-year-old Jasmine Rose Brenenstuhl kicked off her year with a new title, Miss North Carolina Elementary. She is just a few short weeks away from competing on the national stage.

The Swansboro Elementary fourth grader hopes her title will lead to much more than just a sash and tiara.

Pageantry is nothing new for this girl, but her 2020 title sits a bit higher than the rest. While the hardware is nice to look at, it’s just one small part of Jasmine’s title. Her greatest prize is sharing her platform.

B.R.A.V.E. (Building Respect and Values for Everyone) is the message Jasmine Brenenstuhl’s sharing on her road to nationals.

“I know that a lot of people get bullied out there because I get bullied myself, and so I want to stop that,” said Brenenstuhl.

Jasmine promotes anti-bullying tactics, volunteers in the community and takes the time to read books online to other kids in school.

The 4th grader is using her title to help others, but now, she needs our help!

Jasmine is up for the People’s Choice Award, against other girls her age across the country.

“I am excited and a little bit nervous.”

If she earns enough votes, she will be guaranteed a spot in the national finals in September and earn a college scholarship.

Jasmine has been practicing two to three times a day in preparation for the pageant.

Despite the COVID-19 shutdown of many of her events, she is excited to not only represent the town of Swansboro, but the entire state of North Carolina.

To vote for Eastern North Carolina’s own Miss North Carolina Elementary, Jasmine Rose Brenenstuhl, click here.