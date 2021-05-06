Online Originals: Murals in Kinston Bring New Life to Downtown

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The final installment of seven different murals was completed in Kinston last week. These murals are a part of the Kinston Mural Program.

The last mural was dedicated to pioneer Alice Hannibal and her husband, Dr. Greg Hannibal. The mural is located at 524 S. Queen St. on the side of the Golden Progress Community Center.

The community center is a part of the New Hope Church Ministries. Pastor Robert Koonce told 9 On Your Side he feels like the art is able to speak to people as soon as they enter the city.

“We would be able to look and see and connect to the history of the city. But also, to our culture, because we are a diverse culture here in Kinston,” Koonce said.

One local business owner said he thinks the murals help brighten up the city.

“It’s just something to symbolize that we’re here,” said business owner Elmer “Ziggy” Starkey. “And it’s something to help brighten up the neighborhood.”

Starkey is the owner of Ziggys Dogs on 401 S. Queen St. right in downtown Kinston. His business also happens to have one of the seven murals on the side of it.

“It gives people something positive to think about,” said Starkey. “Something positive to look at. Something that looks new.”

As a business owner in downtown, Starkey said anything that can help the community thrive is a good thing.

“You could get an idea to maybe stop in or maybe see what’s going on down in the area,” said Starkey.

The murals are scattered throughout Kinston, and the map to where each one is located is here.