Online Originals: NCDOT picks up 8 million pounds of litter, on track to break record

Litter in Beaufort County (WNCT photo)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s a record-breaking start for the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT says since January 1, they have picked up 8 million pounds of trash.

At this rate, they say they’ll exceed the previous record of 10.5 million pounds collected in 2019. Programs like, “Adopt-a-Highway”, have saved over 1.2 million dollars statewide.

Which is a huge amount, especially since the department has already spent $10 million this year alone on litter. Harris Kay, NC Department of Transportation

The department is also gearing up for its semi-annual litter sweep. The 2021 Spring Litter Sweep is taking place Sept. 11-25.​ Click here to learn more about this effort.

NC DPS also updates its findings on the cost of litter across the state. According to their website, “In 2015, the North Carolina Department of Transportation spent more than $15 million to remove approximately 7.5 million pounds of roadside litter.”

9OYS spoke with Harris Kay from NC DOT about their efforts.

You can learn how to volunteer for clean-up efforts across the state by visiting NCDOT Litter Management page.

You can also report “litterbugs” to NCDOT with their Swat-A-Litterbug initiative.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!