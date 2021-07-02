Online Originals: Operation Dry Water underway along Eastern North Carolina

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Wildlife Officers are on a special mission this weekend. It’s called Operation Dry water and it’s part of a national campaign to highlight the dangers of boating while intoxicated.

Operation Dry Water is held annually near the Fourth of July weekend, a time where the numbers for alcohol and boaters are the highest.

Sound Rivers reports all recreational sites pass first Swim Guide test

Fourth of July fireworks and other celebrations in Eastern North Carolina

CLICK HERE to sign up for our WNCT email newsletters

Officers will be conducting sobriety checkpoints. That’s because data from the U.S. Coast Guard shows alcohol use is the primary contributing factor to recreational boater deaths

It’s never a good time to lose a loved one … never a good time … but especially during the holidays. Ryan Biggerstaff

Officers are reminding people to wear a life jacket. Reports estimate 86% of people who drowned in recreational boating incidents weren’t wearing a life jacket.

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV