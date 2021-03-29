Online Originals: Organ transplant hopeful shares their story battling kidney disease

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Jazlyn’s mother, Katrina Longmire, works for New Bern’s Police Department. Her co-workers are organizing a fundraiser to help cover the costs, which can be up to 800,000 dollars.

Jazlyn says she wants people to know more about her journey with a kidney disease. Like dialysis, a treatment where she has to get her blood cleaned several times a week.

A lot of patients, where I go, are older than me. I’m not fine. I don’t show it on the outside other than maybe if you see my bandages, but other than that, I look normal. Jazlyn McRavin, Organ Transplant Hopeful

She says it’s a roller coaster, because some days she feels fine, and other days are a struggle.

The transplant team at UNC Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, recommends a life-saving kidney transplant. New Bern volunteers are raising $30,000 for The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Greg Smith at smithg1963@yahoo.com.

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Jazlyn’s Fight”written on the memo line.

