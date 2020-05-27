Online Originals: Pitt Co. Relay for Life continues amid pandemic, goes virtual

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Pitt County’s annual Relay for Life fundraiser is set to kick off on Saturday. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the event will be virtual this year.

“We really try to keep it somewhat the same,” said Anna Joyner, Relay for Life Coach. “We are starting out with the opening ceremony. My coach and I recorded a video to start-off the event. Really, it was kind of hard to come up with ways to keep this thing going.”

In previous years, people would gather to walk or run during the all-night event at South Central High School.

This year, the relay will be a two-hour online event, starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday.

“We are encouraging people to at least go walk a couple of miles,” said Joyner, understanding that this year’s event will be unlike anything they have done before.

People can join the event on the Pitt County Relay for Life’s Facebook page. All of the money raised goes directly to the American Cancer Society.

Joyner explained during an interview that last year over $160,000 was raised. Right now, the teams have raised nearly $85,000 and are on track to reach their goal of $120,000 by the end of August.

The teams are hopeful that this year’s relay will reel in a good chunk of the money on the night-of-the event.

“The money goes towards research, rides to chemo and back,” added Joyner. “This provides for the Hope Lodge, where people can stay for free while they are getting treatments if they live ou-of-town.”

It’s not too late to sign up! Visit relayforlife.org/pittcounty to participate or donate for the cause.

“It really, any money helps. Just donating the littlest amount would help bring in money to research. I mean, we all need some way to get rid of this disease,” said Joyner.”