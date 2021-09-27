Online Originals: Pitt County election workers test voting machines for Nov. 2

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Poll workers in Pitt County on Monday were testing the voting machines used for elections.

While this process isn’t new, this year, people were invited to come in, ask questions and observe the process. The Pitt County Board of Elections started conducting logic and accuracy tests. The tests check the voting system’s ability to read each ballot style and the accuracy of the tabulator when counting votes.

On Thursday, the same machines will go through a mock election. At the end of the process, all machines will be reset for the Nov. 2 municipal elections.

Pitt County Board of Elections Director Dave Davis said these tests are key to providing confidence in the elections. To add more transparency in the process, the public was invited to the testing, a new addition to Pitt County.

One observer said wanting to be educated about the actual process drove her to the testing.

“I was never inquisitive enough to really find out what happened to my vote, although I trust the process,” says Brenda Jones, a Pitt County resident.

A bipartisan team, with elections office staff, is overseeing these preparations.

The 2021 elections on Tuesday, November 2, will include the following municipalities: Ayden (Town

Commissioners for Wards 3, 4, & 5), Bethel (Mayor & Town Commissioners), Farmville (Mayor & 2 Town

Commissioners), Fountain (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners), Grifton (Mayor & 3 Town Commissioners),

Grimesland (Town Aldermen), Simpson (Mayor & Village Council), Winterville (Mayor & 2 Town Council), and

Candlewick Area Sanitary District Board.

