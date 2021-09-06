Online Originals: Recreational activities pick up as we enter fall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Although it’s the end of summer, many wildlife activities are just getting started.

The good news is wildlife officers say they’ve seen a decrease in boating incidents compared to previous years and hope to see those numbers stay down as we enter the fall season.

There were 29 boating fatalities last year. For this year, while an official number has not been released, officers say they’ve seen fewer incidents in Eastern North Carolina. They encourage people to always wear their life jackets while out on the water, That’s because most fatalities in 2020 were caused by drowning.

Officer Ryan Biggerstaff said people stay safe by asking questions, knowing state laws and with teamwork.

“I challenge everyone that’s experienced in hunting, fishing, boating, trapping, find someone and mentor them,” Biggerstaff said. “Get them out and get them to enjoy what the great state of North Carolina has to offer.”

The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission wants to share its online tools, like interactive maps and licensing questions, to keep people informed on the latest updates. You can view those resources here:

Boating Laws and Safety (ncwildlife.org)

Licensing and Regulations

Interactive Game Land Map (Coastal Region)

===

Follow Victoria Holmes on Twitter @VicAntHol

Stay up to date at Facebook.com/VictoriaHolmesTV

Listen to What The Politics?!