Online Originals: Tarboro woman overcomes health, financial hardship & gives back to community

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The coronavirus is making this Thanksgiving difficult for many people dealing with health and financial hardships. Despite the circumstances, one woman is repaying others for their support after she survived those challenges.

Natasha Parker is no stranger to giving back to her community. It’s her way of thanking people who helped her when she had no one and no place else to turn.

“God once gave me a favor with him, he allowed me to give favors to other people,” said Natasha Parker, Favor Home Care Owner.

The favor Parker is taking about is overcoming both a health challenge and a financial hit.

“Oh, I’m about to cry,” Parker said with tears welled up in her eyes. “So, I got here because I once was a patient. I had Stage 3 Cervical Cancer.”

After her diagnosis, she and her eight children struggled with money; ultimately putting them out of their home.

“I wanted to pretty much option out of everything because I was afraid of cancer,” explained Parker.

Just a few months prior to her diagnosis, her mother lost her battle with cancer, something Natasha Parker was not prepared to battle alone.

“The doctors had pretty much given me up and I couldn’t do anything for myself.”

But, dwelling on the past is not where this story is headed. Parker turned the tables and overcame those challenges with help from others. In 2020, she is cancer-free and living in her own home.

Now, she is giving back.

“I just love helping people. I love helping my community,” said Parker.

Food Lion and Sara Lee are helping Parker donate food to families in need, ensuring they have a Thanksgiving dinner. Each item is either donated or bought with Parkers own personal money. She says she does not want anyone to have to deal with the struggles she lived through.

On Friday, Parker, with the help of family and friends, packed up large boxes filled with food items at Favor Home Care. More than 50 boxes were filled and donated to the community.

Given the circumstances with the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Parker’s gesture to the community is a gift that keeps on giving. Thanks to her, many families will now have a Thanksgiving dinner this year.