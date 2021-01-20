Online Originals: Good news, the pandemic didn’t cancel sale of Girl Scout cookies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Girls Scouts’ motto is “be prepared.” According to their handbook, girls must know how to do any job, even in an emergency.

Finding a way to sell their famous cookies in the pandemic sounds like they’re living up to that motto.

CLICK HERE to find out where to pick up and order Girl Scouts cookies

Kelsey Morales has two daughters in Girl Scouts and another who will join when she’s old enough. She said she enjoys how her girls have grown with the group.

“Mostly because it fosters independence, and it teaches them a lot of leadership skills, and real-life skills,” Morales said. “I mean just going door-to-door selling cookies. They’re dealing with money, they’re talking to people they don’t know. Having that outgoing attitude that will benefit them later in life.”

One good thing about this year is the pandemic didn’t cancel their cookie sales. But they are facing challenges. Brownie Girl Scout Jessica Morales said this year differs from years prior.

“Coronavirus has affected our usual ways,” she said. “We now have to wear masks while going door-to-door. And we can’t have as many booths because some of the stores closed down for the booths.”

Profits from cookie sales are how the girls fund their activities.

“You can go camping. You learn to start fires and how to use a pocket knife.” Jessica Morales said.

The Scouts are adapting their methods. People in the community are showing major support, too. Kelsey Morales said she thinks it’s because the sweet treats remind people of a simpler time.

“I think the public craves normalcy, so we’re having more people answer the doors than we have in previous years because people want to show support and help the girls out,” Kelsey Morales said.

Girls are relying on more door-to-door sales to meet their goals. “Contactless delivery” is also an option for people who want to order cookies and have them delivered. Some places allow people to order cookies through a delivery app.

“Essentially, we will set up specific booths and partner with GrubHub, so that they can come straight to those locations,” Kelsey Morales said.

When a Girl Scout sets up a booth, a GrubHub delivery driver can pick up an order. This helps the scout reach her sales goal. This feature is only available in some cities.

