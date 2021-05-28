Online Originals: Uber App launches bike safety features to combat bicyclist-involved accidents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In honor of National Bike Month, Uber is launching a new safety feature for its two-wheel delivery people.

Starting Friday, the app also launched its partnership with the League of American Bicyclists to provide bicycle and roadway safety education to all their Uber carriers.

The announcements of these programs come as 37 million people are expected to travel this holiday weekend, some for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Over the past year, due to the pandemic, there was a boom in bicyclists on the roads, especially in those using bicycles to deliver UberEats products. Now, Uber is making efforts to ensure the safety of all its U.S. carriers.

We’ve launched a new product called ‘Ride Check.’ What it does is if we detect that someone stopped for a long time on their route to deliver the food or on their way to the restaurant, we proactively reach out to them [through the app] to see if they are OK, and then we offer them a direct connection to 911 and other services they may be in need of. Kristin Smith, Head of Global Road Safety Policy at Uber

The other program is in coordination with the League of American Bicyclists partnership. They are offering a bicycle-friendly driver course available to all drivers on the Uber platform. It’s aimed at making sure that when people return to the roads, they can be safe with bicyclists.

Smith said these programs also come into play as statistics showed an increase of bicycle-involved accidents on roadways throughout the pandemic. She went on to say the severity of crashes involving bikers during the pandemic also increased due to fewer people on the roads, which created more reckless drivers.

Check out more about Uber’s new launches here.