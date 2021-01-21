Onslow Animal Services closing Saturday for work on new building

by: Onslow County Information

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Animal Services shelter will close Saturday, January 23, 2021, to facilitate work on a new facility under construction.

The temporary closing will allow renovation of the current site, and connections between the new building and the existing facility.

The Animal Services expansion is a $4.25 million dollar project that will add approximately 7,500 sq ft of new intake and kennel space.  The expansion will add 90 new kennel spaces.  The project also includes a renovation of the facility’s existing kennel and intake areas.  Overall, the project includes new kennels, a new drainage system, replacement of the roof membrane, and a new HVAC system.

The Shelter will close at 5PM, Friday, January 22, 2021 and reopen for normal operations Monday, January 25, 2021.

Persons with animal-related emergencies on Saturday during the closing can call Animal Control at 910 455-0182, option 1.

