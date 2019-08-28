HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT)
Local and state officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday for a new boat manufacturing facility in Holly Ridge.
According to officials with the Town of Holly Ridge, Jacksonville-Onslow Economic Development, and the Camp Davis Industrial Park, Onslow Bay Boatworks, originally based in Hampstead, North Carolina, will relocate its boat manufacturing facility into a 50,000 square-foot building it is constructing on an 8-acre property in Holly Ridge.
The groundbreaking for this building was held on Wednesday, and speakers included: Holly Ridge Mayor Anita Dingler; Susan Edwards, Chairman of JOED; and Brad Knight, President & CEO of Onslow Bay Boatworks.
Onslow Bay Boatworks breaks ground on new facility in Holly Ridge
