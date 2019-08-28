Onslow Bay Boatworks breaks ground on new facility in Holly Ridge

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT)

Some Edgecombe County Sheriff's deputies honored a fellow deputy who died in the line of duty, and made his daughter's first day of school extra special on Wednesday.

As students in Edgecombe County started a new school year on Wednesday, dozens of Sheriff's deputies escorted Izabella Manning to her elementary school and into her new classroom.

Izabella is the daughter of Deputy David Lee’Sean Manning, who died in March, 2018 after he lost control of his patrol car and crashed into another vehicle while attempting to stop a vehicle being driven by Richard Howard Walters, age 34, of Pinetops, for a traffic violation.

At the time of the crash, Deputy Manning was 24 years old, and had only worked for the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office for 4 months.

Walters crashed his own vehicle just .02 miles from where Deputy Manning's crash happened.

Investigators discovered Walters had "purchased and consumed the equivalent of 16 malt beverages" in a 6-hour timespan at Melanie's Place bar in Tarboro, just before he drove away from the bar and led Deputy Manning on the chase that led to the fatal crash.

Walters and three other people, including the owner and one employee of Melanie's Place, were arrested and charged for crimes related to the chase and fatal crash.

Walters is currently being held in supervised custody at an N.C. Dept. of Corrections facility in Raleigh, and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2021.