Onslow Co. Commissioners approve rezoning request

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County Commissioners moved forward with a rezoning request at Monday night’s meeting.

Commissioners approved to a rezone a 125 acre property from rural agriculture to residential. It’s happening in the area of Gum Branch Road, north of the intersection of Quaker Bride Road.

Director for planning and development, Jessica Rhue says the request enables development from two units per acre to four.

Rhue says the request was probably made to market the property and be able to develop it at a more profitable level.

“What can happen next and most likely will happen next is that property will start to be evaluated for development,” said Rhue.

She emphasizes the rezoning approval is not an approval for development just yet.

But commissioner Robin Knapp says the approval can open doors for development in the area. He stated on his Facebook page, that more development in the area can result in traffic and accidents.

Commissioners moved forward with the rezoning request on a 5-2 vote.

The approval will change the colors on the map. It will identify the property as residential instead of rural agriculture.