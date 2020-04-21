Onslow Co. commissioners talk plans to reopen economy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Reopening the economy is a hot topic across the nation. Onslow County commissioners now have initials plans for their reopening.

During Monday night’s commissioner meeting, members unanimously voted to approve Resolution 20-005. The two-page document states the county is prepared to reopen in three phases.

Guidelines to the phases could include temperature checks in workplaces, or limits on customers in restaurant dining rooms, but nothing has been set in stone.

Commissioners like Mark Price say the goal is a gradual reopening following social distancing guidelines.

“That way we would reduce the possibility of a spike of maybe sort,” said Price.

Numbers show a decline in 911 calls for respiratory symptoms in the area. County leaders are also seeing fewer pending COVID-19 tests. Plus, more than 1200 people have tested negative for the virus in Onslow County.

Commissioners are also seeing unemployment rates rise drastically. They say food assistance applications are up 46 percent over this time last year. ​

“We understand there’s business owners, workers, and families that are hurt and so we see a need to open [the economy] back up,” said Price.

County leaders’ say their plan helps reduce the area’s coronavirus cases while helping the economy.

In order to move forward with their plan, Governor Cooper ​needs to approve the county’s measure.

Chairman of Onslow County Jack Bright tells 9OYS the resolution was emailed to the governor Tuesday morning.