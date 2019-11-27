Onslow Co. committee urging residents to take Census 2020

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Jacksonville committee is making sure the population is accurately counted for as part of the 2020 U.S. Census.

The United States Constitution mandates a census be completed every ten years. The intention is to count every person living in the country.

It’s important in Onslow County after the area was heavily unaccounted for last census.

The Jacksonville-Onslow Complete Count Committee estimates 30,000 people were not counted in the county in 2010.

About $402 million was lost this past decade because of the undercount according to the committee.

“Just think $402 million over a decade…what could that have done in our community? How many ​more road could’ve been paved? How many more schools could’ve been benefited?” said Glenn Hargett, staff for the committee. ​

Laurette Leagon, vice chair for the committee emphasizes the impact the census has for business growth.

“Because they look at the numbers. Your population will look to dictate what type of business looks or ​comes to your community,” Leagon.

The committee is focusing to get certain groups of people counted in the upcoming census. That includes military families, children under five, those without technology and military spouses.

“[Military spouses] had the misconception that filling out the census somehow had to do with their residency and might​ change their tax status and it does not,” said Hargett.

If you’d like to see more franchises pop up in Onslow County, Leagon encourages residents to fill out a survey.

2020 will be the first year the U.S. Census is being conducted online. You can also complete the survey over the phone or by mail. ​​

Surveys are scheduled to be passed out starting March 12 in Onslow County.