Onslow Co. DA will not bring charges against dog breeder

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The District Attorney for Onslow County says his office will not bring charges against a dog breeding business accused of animal cruelty.

Heather Smith is the owner of a German Shephard dog breeding business.

A video on social media shows her with a German Shephard that just gave birth.

That video went viral with people criticizing her methods, some calling them disturbing.

The District Attorney says that the video “is disturbing” but from what he’s seen, Smith’s actions in the video do not violate the state’s animal cruelty laws.

You can read the details of the investigation here