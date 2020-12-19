Onslow Co. elementary schools continuing Wednesdays as remote learning days

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Onslow County, the school district is making plans to limit the spread of COVID-19 in the classroom.

School district leaders have decided to continue using Wednesdays as remote learning days for kindergarten through fifth grade until the end of March 2021.

Beginning January 5, 2021, students in grades K-5 were to begin in-person instruction five days a week.

“Returning Wednesdays to Remote Student Learning Days for our students in grades K-5 recognizes the difficult challenge our teachers face, and addresses concerns we have received around moving to in-person instruction five days a week, considering the increased number of COVID-19 cases in Onslow County,” said OCS Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins.

On November 10, the BOE approved a revised elementary calendar allowing the continued use of Wednesdays as remote student days through the month of December.

The appropriate adjustment to the elementary school calendar has been added as part of a COVID-19 Update for the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled January 5, 2021 meeting.

With this change, the following Wednesdays will be designated as Remote Student Days for grades K-5:

• January 6, 13, 20, and 27

• February 3, 10, 17, and 24

• March 3, 10, 17, and 24

Additionally, the following Early Release and Remote Professional Development days for grades K-5 will be converted to in-person instructional days:

• Friday, January 15, 2021

• Friday, February 19, 2021

• Friday, March 12, 2021

Students in grades 6-12 will continue under Plan B, with Cohort A students in-person on Monday/Tuesday, Cohort B students in-person on Thursday/Friday and all students remote on Wednesday.

“We appreciate the work our educators and staff at all grade levels have done providing in-person and remote learning for our students and for going above and beyond to ensure their non-instructional needs are also being met,” said Collins.