Onslow Co. Museum opens new crime scene exhibit

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Visitors are getting a closer look at the judicial history of Onslow County at the Onslow County’s museum.

The museum unveiled their latest exhibit, Order In The Court on Saturday.

The display explores the construction of courthouses and jails, the evolution of law enforcement, and the business of the court from the colonial period to the present.

Visitors can discover a crime scene and explore evidence planted like a Crime Scene Investigator.

The museum states some of the artifacts in the exhibit are created by inmates from the former jail.

Visitors can find themselves connected with those who lived in the county centuries ago who attended court.

The exhibit will remain open until May 31. The museum is located at 301 S Wilmington St. in the Richlands.