NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s National Travel and Tourism Week, and one county in Eastern North Carolina is taking this as an opportunity to beautify our beaches.

Onslow County Tourism teamed up with several local organizations to do a beach sweep to protect one of the region’s greatest natural resources.

“We think it’s very important to keep it natural, as much as possible,” Onslow County Tourism Manager Salem Clark said. “And then again, that makes it why visitors want to come and why people would want to move and live here.”

There are several themes and events celebrating the week, including on Saturday the reveal of a new trail marker and the Jacksonville Jamboree.