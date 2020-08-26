Onslow Co. Parks and Rec launch remote learning program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new service is open to Onslow County parents who have to be at work, while their kids are remote learning.

The county’s park and recreation department is launching a remote learning program.

It’s a service for working parents who have children in Onslow County Schools. It was created after the school district approved a mix of in-person and remote learning.

For example, if a student is assigned to go to school on Monday and Tuesdays, the student can attend the remote learning program on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays to do their virtual school. Vice-versa for students assigned to attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.

The program is offered at two locations: River of Life Church and Holly Ridge Community Center.

Each location will split students up depending on their grade levels to allow for social distancing and adequate attention.

Those enrolled will also be able to have lunch and participate in activities when they’re not doing school work.

There is a charge for the service. $120 per child for September. $100 for October. $70 for each month of November and December.

There is a scholarship for families in need of financial assistance for their kids to be part of the remote learning program. You can contact Katie White, at the county’s park and recreation director for the application: katelyn_white@onslowcountync.gov