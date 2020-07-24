Onslow Co. Sheriff Dept. substation operational in Sneads Ferry

SNEADS FERRY, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is expanding its services to better serve communities, and that includes opening a new substation.

The new office, located in Sneads Ferry, will allow deputies to operate just like they would at headquarters. The small office includes two desks, a computer, and paperwork.

Detectives will be able to take citizens’ reports, issue gun permits, and interview witnesses.

This alternative location saves people time from driving to the Jacksonville office.

Sheriff Hans Miller says the Sneads Ferry office offers privacy to people who want to speak to a deputy.

“It gives our patrol officers the ability to take reports when people don’t want a marked unit in front of their house. They would say meet me at the EMS Station 6 at our Onslow Co. Sheriff’s substation and I will take your report. This way [there is] privacy,” said Miller.

The office is meant to better serve the Stump Sound area like Sneads Ferry, Folkstone, surrounding beach communities, and parts of Holly Ridge.

Sheriff Miller expects the population to grow in the Stump Sound area. He says this project is the first step to increase their ability to serve current and future residents.

Sheriff Miller says there is a possibility of additional staffing, but nothing has been set in stone. ​

The facility is located inside the county’s emergency services building in Sneads Ferry, next to the water tower on Highway 210.

Sheriff Miller asks people to call the department first before coming in.