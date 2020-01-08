Onslow Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking applicants for Citizen’s Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Citizens looking to better understand the duties of law enforcement and policing in today’s environment are encouraged to sign up for the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Spring 2020 Citizen’s Law Enforcement Academy.

The agency is seeking applicants to apply to the program that begins Thursday, February 6 until April 9, 2020. The 10-week course is held every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendees will learn the overall operation of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the goal is to provide a better understanding to attendees of what is involved with policing in today’s environment. As a result, deputies grow a relationship with their local citizens.

Classes include a tour of the detention center, a tour of the Superior Court, information about the civil process, a K-9 demonstration, and a narcotics presentation.

All Onslow County Citizens 18 years of age and older are eligible to apply. A criminal background check covering the past 5 years is required and will be evaluated for acceptance into the Academy. A Criminal Background Check is obtained through the Onslow County District Court’s Office. The County does charge a fee for the check.

Citizens with a current NC Concealed Handgun Permit do not need to obtain an additional background Check; just show proof of current North Carolina issued CHP when applying for a seat in the academy.

Seats are limited to the first 20 eligible applicants.

If you are interested, you can contact Cpt. Bruce Dixon at bruce_dixon@onslowcountync.gov or contact him at 910-989-4007.