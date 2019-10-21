Onslow Co. vigil remembers domestic violence victims

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Onslow County is remembering and honoring those who have lost their lives due to domestic violence.

On Tuesday, the Onslow Women’s Center will hold its 27th annual candlelight vigil.

51 names will be read at the observance.

Each one is a victim in North Carolina who has died in the last 12 months because of domestic violence.

45 were women, six were men, and one of those deaths was in Onslow County.

According to the Onslow Women’s Center, one in four women experiences abuse.

Gary Danford, Executive Co-Director at the Onslow Women’s Center, said Tuesday’s vigil is a chance for people to learn what domestic violence looks like.

“It starts with mental abuse, financial abuse, control of an individual. It’s a process, and these things sometimes aren’t recognized by others, sometimes not even recognized by the abuser themselves,” said Danford.

The vigil begins at 5:30 p.m. at Riverwalk Park at 421 Court Street.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1800-799-7233.