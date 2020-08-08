Onslow Co. warns public of COVID-19 testing kit scam

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Onslow County Health Department is alerting locals of a scam related to coronavirus calls.

Victoria Reyes, Onslow County Health Department says, “It has come to our attention that there is a Coronavirus Scam circulating in our area asking callers if they would like to purchase a testing kit.”

If an individual has been identified as a close contact by the Onslow County Health Department they will receive a phone call from the health department. They will not ask for a social security number, credit card number, nor will we ask that an individual pay for a test.