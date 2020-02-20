Onslow Community Outreach announces new program supporting homeless veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) On the occasion of its 30th Anniversary, Onslow Community Outreach announces a major building initiative and a new program supporting homeless veterans.

The Outreach has retired a $675,000 mortgage debt on its future services center on 1210 Hargett Street.

The center is a 27,000 square feet vacant building that will be the new home of the soup kitchen, homeless shelter and housing program, and management support services.

Additionally, the center will serve as the permanent distribution site for Christmas Cheer as well as flex space for neighborhood improvement activities in the New River District.

Though the efforts of partners like Quadrant Construction, work has already begun in the facility.

Plans are to complete the shelter and housing space this summer, added Herring.

The Outreach also announced a list of contributors who have positively impacted the organization’s first 30 years and that it is implementing VETS (Veterans Emerging Towards Stability), a regional program assisting Veterans and military dependents and families in Southeastern North Carolina.

Almost 300 persons are expected at the 30th Anniversary program being held on Thursday at 5:00 P.M. at Sturgeon City Environmental Education Center in Jacksonville.