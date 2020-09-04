Onslow Community Outreach Center expands services and homeless shelter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Workers at the Onslow Community Outreach Center are expanding their services and their emergency homeless shelter.

The organization is moving into the old Piggly Wiggly Supermarket on Hargett Street in Jacksonville.

It’s a move that’s essential for the centers’ directors after seeing more of a demand for the organizations’ services during the pandemic.

COVID-19 has had a big impact on the shelter, due to restrictions on how many people can be in the facility. The pandemic has forced the organization not to house any people at this time and offer them alternative services.

The new 27,000 square-foot shelter will be able to house 50 people after the pandemic. It will be useful during COVID-19 because the space will allow for social distancing.

“Expanding, moving into a space that’s going to serve more clients is exciting to both myself and my staff. We can’t wait to get over here and get the ground running,” said Cindy Williams, shelter and housing service director, at the outreach center.

Another part of the building will house offices, the soup kitchen, a volunteer and the Christmas Cheer support center.

Officials are planning for a soft opening for the facility early next month.