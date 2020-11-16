Onslow County 4-H accepting donations for Elder Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County 4-H is currently accepting donations for Elder Cheer.
Donations can be dropped off at 4024 Richlands Hwy in Jacksonville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until November 20.
The suggested donation items are:
- Body Wash/Soap
- Shampoo & Conditioner
- Deodorant
- Slippers
- Lap Blankets & Throws
- Shaving Cream & Razors
- Gloves
- Socks
- Hairbrushes & Combs
- Lotion Toothbrush & Toothpaste
- Pens Large Print Word Finds
- Large Piece Puzzles
- Stationary
- Playing Cards
For more information click here.