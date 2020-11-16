Onslow County 4-H accepting donations for Elder Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County 4-H is currently accepting donations for Elder Cheer.

Donations can be dropped off at 4024 Richlands Hwy in Jacksonville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until November 20.

The suggested donation items are:

  • Body Wash/Soap
  • Shampoo & Conditioner
  • Deodorant
  • Slippers
  • Lap Blankets & Throws
  • Shaving Cream & Razors
  • Gloves
  • Socks
  • Hairbrushes & Combs
  • Lotion Toothbrush & Toothpaste
  • Pens Large Print Word Finds
  • Large Piece Puzzles
  • Stationary
  • Playing Cards

For more information click here.

