Onslow County 4-H accepting donations for Elder Cheer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Onslow County 4-H is currently accepting donations for Elder Cheer.

Donations can be dropped off at 4024 Richlands Hwy in Jacksonville from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until November 20.

The suggested donation items are:

Body Wash/Soap

Shampoo & Conditioner

Deodorant

Slippers

Lap Blankets & Throws

Shaving Cream & Razors

Gloves

Socks

Hairbrushes & Combs

Lotion Toothbrush & Toothpaste

Pens Large Print Word Finds

Large Piece Puzzles

Stationary

Playing Cards

For more information click here.